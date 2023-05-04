How one carmaker used tiny billboards to get inside its competitors' vehicles

Billboards are one of the biggest creative challenges in the marketing world.

They need to be seven words or less, they need to contain an idea and they need to communicate quickly as people speed by. But not all billboards are gigantic. Carmaker Skoda chose to go tiny.

First, the company created miniature versions of its traditional billboards. Then Skoda placed the tiny digital signs in parking spots around town. But here's the best part.

As drivers backed into those parking spaces, the movement of their cars triggered the billboard to light up. Then the image of those tiny billboards appeared on the driver's reverse dash cameras. The billboards said: "Look, we got into your car, now get into ours."

When the press caught wind of the clever idea, and asked Skoda about it, the company simply said they just wanted to thank their competitors for the free ad space.

For more on Billboard Marketing and other stories from Under the Influence, click or tap the play button above to hear the full episode. Find more episodes on the CBC Listen app or subscribe to the podcast.