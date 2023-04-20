Goodyear once believed its blimps could be sold as "air yachts."

The first Goodyear blimp took to the sky in June of 1925. The airship was essentially a balloon filled with non-flammable helium, propelled by an engine. It is said that someone at Goodyear flicked his finger against the airship's surface one day, and it made a sound that he pronounced as a "blimp." The word stuck.

The car, or compartment that hung below the original blimp, was small but luxurious. There was one seat for the pilot, two seats for passengers and a small cockpit at the rear for a mechanic, who tended to the engine.

Goodyear had big hopes for their blimps. The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company firmly believed blimps could be sold as "air yachts." In other words, that blimps could serve as yachts for wealthy people who lived inland, just as sea-going yachts did for rich folks living on the coast. Goodyear imagined airships mooring at country clubs and private estates, and even saw a future for "airship regattas." Interestingly Goodyear also believed blimps were a more viable option for overseas travel than airplanes.

By the time the first blimp was retired in 1931, it had made 4,700 flights carrying over 5,300 people. Since then, many Goodyear blimps have come and gone as technology progressed.

In 1955, NBC approached Goodyear to ask if a camera could be installed on the blimp to provide aerial shots of the Rose Bowl parade. From that point on, Goodyear blimps have soared high above many sporting events, including the Super Bowl. By the way, TV networks provide no compensation to Goodyear for aerial coverage of sporting events. In return, networks show the Goodyear blimp on camera, make verbal references to it during the broadcast and pop an animated Goodyear logo on screen.

Here's some blimp trivia:

The original blimps were about 192 feet long.

They typically flew 1,500 feet above the ground.

They moved very slowly – about 56 kilometres per hour. That means it sometimes took two days for a blimp to reach its destination.

In 2014, Goodyear produced newer blimps that are much faster. They cost over $20 million to build and contain a lavatory – for the first time. Thousands of LED lights on the blimps create signage – that can display words or animated images – that can be seen up to one mile away. If a blimp is punctured, the worst that will happen is that it will just slowly lose altitude. Which is good, since Goodyear says a blimp is shot at about 20 times a year. And yes – Goodyear blimps have two tires.

It is estimated that 60 million people see a Goodyear blimp every year. It has become one of the most recognizable marketing mobiles in the world.

