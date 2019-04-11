Under the Influence · Audio

Clip - Little Big Towns: Roadside Attractions As Marketing

This week on Under the Influence, we explore Roadside Attractions As Marketing. Interesting and often quirky landmarks that put small towns on the map. We'll look at one town that leveraged its name to bring in thousands of TV fans, one that built a giant animal statue to get highway drivers to take a detour and another that built a monument to attract both human and non-human visitors.

