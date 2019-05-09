Uncover Season 2 — Bomb On Board

Exploding mid-air on July 8, 1965, Canadian Pacific Flight 21 plummeted into the woods in the B.C. Interior, killing all 52 people aboard. While police determined a bomb brought down the passenger plane — and four suspects were at the top of the list — no charges were laid.

In this CBC Podcasts co-production with The National, hosts Ian Hanomansing and Johanna Wagstaffe investigate one of the largest unsolved murders on Canadian soil.

Trailer

Episode 1

Uncover: Bomb On Board - Episode 1. A bomb exploded on Canadian Pacific Flight 21 killing all 52 people on board. Chuck was on the ground. Didi's dad was on the plane. Witnesses offer insight into what happened July 8, 1965 - and why no one has ever been held responsible. 38:18

Episode 2

Gambling, gunpowder, murder charges and insurance claims. Almost immediately police narrowed in on four suspects. Ian and Jo find out why. 29:23

Episode 3

Last moments from the cockpit and evidence of a fifth suspect. 41:48

Episode 4

Could the bomb have been placed by someone who wasn't on board? And what can we learn from the sister of a suspect? 37:01

Episode 5

Medical records show one suspect had a "deep madness towards the world," while confidential documents rule out another theory. 55:19

Episode 6

Ian and Jo weigh all the evidence, and Didi returns a ring that went missing on July 8th, 1965. 52:44

