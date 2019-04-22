Tom Odula
The Associated Press
Binyavanga Wainaina, Kenyan author and LGBT activist, dies at 48
Wainaina, who won the 2002 Caine Prize for African Writing, was a key figure in the artistic community who promoted local authors.
Lions feared to be roaming near residential area in Nairobi
Six lions walked out of Nairobi National Park and were roaming through a residential area Friday, said Kenyan wildlife authorities who dispatched rangers to find the errant big cats.
Athletics Kenya CEO steps aside amidst bribery allegations
The chief executive of the track and field governing body in running powerhouse Kenya has temporarily stepped aside after two athletes alleged in an interview with The Associated Press that he asked them for a bribe to reduce their bans for doping.
AIDS No. 1 killer of adolescents in Africa, medical groups say
Global health organizations say AIDS is now the leading cause of death for adolescents in Africa, and the second leading cause of death among adolescents globally.
Kenya police kill suspects with near-impunity
Kenyan officers are killing unarmed terror suspects, shakedown victims and even children — spreading fear, breeding corruption and complicating efforts to deal with terrorism, an Associated Press investigation has found.
