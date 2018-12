Audio

Yarmouth Police to be all mannequins by 2021

For the past few years, the town of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia has been exploring an innovative solution to the problem of rising police costs. They've been integrating the presence of mannequins dressed as police officers into their operations.

