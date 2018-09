Audio

World's first drive-thru dentist opens in Medicine Hat

For the past six-months, Medicine Hat's Dr. Roy Link has been shaking things up with his drive-thru dentistry practice. "I'm very busy and I do a lot of things from my car," says Link, "So why can't I fix teeth from a car?"

For the past six-months, Medicine Hat's Dr. Roy Link has been shaking things up with his drive-thru dentistry practice. "I'm very busy and I do a lot of things from my car," says Link, "So why can't I fix teeth from a car?" 5:38

