This Is That announcer Gene Sloan visits studio

For the first time in the show's history, the announcer for CBC's This Is That, Gene Sloan, visits the studio to talk with hosts Pat Kelly and Peter Oldring.

The startlingly tall announcer has been with the show since the beginning, but this is first time he's met with the hosts as he normally does his recording at night in a CBC studio known as the Pierre Burton Voice Hole.

"It's in the basement of the building," Gene said.

Listen to the full story to hear Gene Sloan read one of his iconic Canada slogs: "God damn it, I wish you had given me the heads up, you rookies."