The true story behind Canada's biggest but forgotten disco band

It's a little known fact, but in the mid-to-late 90s, the world's biggest disco band was from York, Ontario. Sizzle Boots chartered 12 top ten songs and a number one album from 1976-1979 and then disappeared.

What happened? Pat Kelly travels to the infamous Banana Club, ground zero for North York's legendary disco scene, to talk with Tom Watson and Lovely Larry Costa of Sizzle Boots.

With hits like Let's Organize a Disco Party, the duo was partying with the likes of Danny DeVito. But as is often the case, the band's fame created a rift, which led to a cologne fight in a hotel.

"I got so mad that I threw a bottle of cologne at him," says Tom, who sponsored by the perfume Stallion for Men. "And then we were in a cologne fight."

By the time it was all said and done, upwards of 75 bottles of cologne had been shattered in the hotel room.

"It smelt fantastic," says Larry.

Listen to the full story to hear about how the long road from prison and computer programming finally led them back to disco.