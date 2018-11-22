City councilor wants Toronto to have its own time zone

The biggest city in Canada is taking another important step towards separating itself from the rest of the country. Toronto city councillor, Gary DeCarlo, is proposing that the city create its own time zone.

"The new time zone would be called STD-T, which stands for Standard Toronto Day Time," says DeCarlo. "Or simplified as Big Time."

DeCarlo says that the new time zone is necessary in order to protect Toronto's unique brand, which can no longer be associated with other Canadian areas in the Eastern Standard Time zone.

"It's a psychological burden," he says. "This will just be one more way that we celebrate Toronto's uniqueness."

Listen to the full story to hear about the new time zone, which will be ten hours ahead of Montreal.