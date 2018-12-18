This is That presents 'The Christmas Letter'

After librarian Dorothy Shunt finds an old letter written to Santa hidden inside an encyclopedia, she becomes compelled to find its author. When she discovers that the letter was in fact written over 30 years ago by a boy with a wish, the story then becomes much more than just about a letter and a librarian.



This is a tale about two long lost brothers, a failed Mountie, a private investigator, and ultimately people looking to find the true meaning of the season.