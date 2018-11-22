Audio

This Is That announcer Gene Sloan visits studio

For the first time in the show's history, the announcer for CBC's This Is That, Gene Sloan, visits the studio to talk with hosts Pat Kelly and Peter Oldring.

For the first time in the show's history, the announcer for CBC's This Is That, Gene Sloan, visits the studio to talk with hosts Pat Kelly and Peter Oldring. 3:58

Popular Now Find more popular stories