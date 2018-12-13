The Audience Episode

This week: We look into the stories suggested by our listeners. The RCMP is launching an on-demand food delivery service like Uber Eats. You can now get a free medical check-up at Canadian airport security. There's a growing movement of people who want a Canadian Royal Family. Plus, many more suggestions!

This Is That is an award-winning satirical radio program that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them. Each week, hosts Pat Kelly and Peter Oldring introduce you to the voices and stories that give this country character in this 100% improvised send-up of public radio.