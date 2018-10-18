The All-Music Episode
We look back on the very best of the hundreds of interviews we’ve done with musicians over the years, we remember some of Canada’s forgotten musical moments, and we discover how Canadian rock and roll invaded South America in the 1960s.
Listen to the full episode27:26
This week: We look back on the very best of the hundreds of interviews we've done with musicians over the years, we remember some of Canada's forgotten musical moments, and we discover how Canadian rock and roll invaded South America in the 1960s.