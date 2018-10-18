During the 60s, this Canadian band was bigger than the Beatles in South America

During the period of music history in the 1960s known as the British invasion, Canada's rock and roll music was invoking its imperialism in South America.

From 1964 to 1966, the Canadian rock band Johnny and the Apologies charted over seven number hits in Latin America, including Mr. Prime Minister, Aurora Borealis, and Prairie Surprise.

Although these songs were distinctly Canadian, they spoke to their Spanish speaking audience.

Now, after an extended hiatus, Johnny and the Apologies (two members pictured above in their current state) is preparing for a long awaited reunion tour in South America

Listen to the full story and join the band as they prepare for their tour.