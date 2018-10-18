300-year-old instrument breaks in half during live radio interview

Did you know that Canada had a musician that rivaled David Bowie? That the Canadian satirical musical comedy duo, Oot and Aboot, is known worldwide? Or that Tom Hendry, the Justin Bieber of Canada's baby boomer generation, has died?

There's so much that isn't known about Canada's musical history. In this segment, hosts Peter Oldring and Pat Kelly look back on all the musical reporting they've done over the years.

Listen to the full episode to hear these stories, and to learn about a musical instrument that hasn't been heard or seen in a very long time.