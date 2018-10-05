Tattoos for Kids, Pedestrian-Driver-Cyclist Alliance, Fight for the Ponytail
We hear from a group pushing for kids as young as ten to be able to get tattoos, we have a visit from the Pedestrian-Driver-Cyclist Alliance, and Pat Kelly tells us why the ponytail rescue documentary is his favourite.
Listen to the full episode27:26
This week: We hear from a group pushing for kids as young as ten to be able to get tattoos, we have a visit from the Pedestrian-Driver-Cyclist Alliance, and Pat Kelly tells us why the ponytail rescue documentary is his favourite.