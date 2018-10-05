Man and his ponytail freed after being stuck in skimmer pipe of a swimming pool

Looking back at all the documentaries on the show over the years, Pat Kelly recalls his favourite. This story changed the way he looks at journalism forever.

The documentary tells the harrowing story of Bruce Borlander's rescue when his ponytail became entangled in a swimming pool intake vent.

Over the course of three days, the 43-year-old man from Salmon Arm fought for his life and for his ponytail. This is his story.

Listen to the documentary to find out what happens.