Lobbyist group wants children as young as 10 to be able to get tattoos

An Ottawa based lobbyist group is pushing for the legal age of consent for getting a tattoo to be lowered by eight years. Currently, most provinces require that someone must be 18-years-old to get a tattoo without parental permission.

"We've really thought this out," says industry lobbyist Don Glassman.

He's proposing to limit the types of tattoos children between the ages of 10 and 15 can get. Under the new rules, children would only be able to get tattoos of simple shapes, flags, and animals on their calves and shoulders.

"There's going to be these kind of regulations in place to safety net what might be a bad decision," he says.

Asked if he has children himself, Glassman said that he has five children, all of which have tattoos, including his 11-year-old daughter.

