Audio

'Punk quilters' tarnish the reputation of Cape Breton's Quilt-A-Thon

After this year's Quilt-A-Thon, the annual quilting festival held in Sydney, was marred by rioting, many were wondering if justice would ever arrive for the instigators. Pat Kelly travels to Nova Scotia to interview the rebellious quilters at the heart of all the controversy.

