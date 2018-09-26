Skip to Main Content
Prisoner Condo Project, Harold the CBC Historian, Saskatoon Silly Siren

Prisoner Condo Project, Harold the CBC Historian, Saskatoon Silly Siren

This week: We hear from the spokesperson for secret pilot project that’s been housing Nova Scotia inmates in unused condominiums, we talk with the CBC Radio One historian, and we travel to Saskatoon to meet the paramedics behind the silly siren. Plus, we make a very serious announcement.
CBC Radio ·
(CBC)
Listen to the full episode27:26

This week: We hear from the spokesperson for secret pilot project that's been housing Nova Scotia inmates in unused condominiums, we talk with the CBC Radio One historian, and we travel to Saskatoon to meet the paramedics behind the silly siren. Plus, we make a very serious announcement.

More from this episode

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us