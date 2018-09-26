Prisoner Condo Project, Harold the CBC Historian, Saskatoon Silly Siren
This week: We hear from the spokesperson for secret pilot project that’s been housing Nova Scotia inmates in unused condominiums, we talk with the CBC Radio One historian, and we travel to Saskatoon to meet the paramedics behind the silly siren. Plus, we make a very serious announcement.
