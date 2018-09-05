Politician Body Cams, Nightmare Mattress, A Cowboy's Farewell
This week: We hear from an activist that’s fighting for Canadian politicians to wear body cams, we find out why a mattress is giving people nightmares, and we join a relatively unknown country singer playing his final show in a Lethbridge bar.
