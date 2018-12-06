Skip to Main Content
Police Mannequins, Fake News, Jingle Kings

We check back in with the Yarmouth police chief who transitioning his force from humans to mannequins, we discuss the impact of fake news on Canada, we speak with our head writer Mike Balazo, and we pay a visit to Canada’s greatest jingle writers.
This week: We check back in with the Yarmouth police chief who transitioning his force from humans to mannequins, we discuss the impact of fake news on Canada, we speak with our head writer Mike Balazo, and we pay a visit to Canada's greatest jingle writers.

