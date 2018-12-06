Yarmouth Police to be all mannequins by 2021

For the past few years, the town of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia has been exploring an innovative solution to the problem of rising police costs. They've been integrating the presence of mannequins dressed as police officers into their operations.

Now, Police Chief Gerald Wynn believes that the force can save even more money by transitioning the entire police force to mannequins by the year 2021.

"These dummies have become a real staple of policing here in Yarmouth," he says. "By 2021, we're be fully mannequins-manned force."

The city has seen a drastic reduction in crime since the program began, says Chief Wynn—something he attributes to the presence of the fake police officers.

"We're seeing less arrests since these mannequins have been on the streets," he says.

To find out more about the innovative program, listen to the full story.