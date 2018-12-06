This Is That has a roundtable discussion on fake news

Fake news is a spectre haunting the Canadian media landscape. In This Is That's final season, we're addressing the issue head on. Jay Fogel of the Canadian Journalists Guild and Martin Suchet discussed the issue in studio with host Peter Oldring.

The problem of fake news is complicated by the rise of social media platforms, where everyone is given a voice. And with these voices, comes varying perspectives of truth that ordinary people have trouble differentiating between.

"We do not have that critical part of our mind operating," says professor Suchet, "because of the chem-trails. And that is how you have people believing in things like climate change."

Listen to the full story to hear Fogel's response that the onus falls on the broadcaster to take programs that promote fake news off the air.