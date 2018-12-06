Behind the scenes with Canada's greatest jingle writers

For the past 5 years, Mike Balazo has been the head writer of This Is That. His pursuit of top quality journalism is what has lead to the quality storytelling, this show is known for.

Host Pat Kelly sat down with Balazo to discuss his favourite story he's brought to the show over his tenure, and he remarked, "The Jingle Kings".

For the last few decades, the Canadian jingle writing industry has been dominated by the collaborative force of two prodigious artists: Tip and Tag.

Widely acknowledged as Canada's top jingle artists, Tip Newton and Tag Ramirez playfully refer to themselves as "a fifteen-year overnight success."

That's because the two composers struggled for years, both professionally and socially.

"The other students at school, they hated us," Tip says. Eventually, the ridicule they suffered from their peers and teachers forced them to drop out of school, but provided the inspiration they needed to launch their career as Canada's top jingle writers.

After writing hundreds of jingles for small products, they landed the "white whale" that forced the industry to notice them.

"Everything changed for us when we landed the Admiral Cola account."

But will they survive their latest commission? It's to produce a jingle for Health Canada's handwashing campaign, a challenge that will test their reputation, and their friendship.

Listen to the full story to find out.