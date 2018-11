Audio

One person's effort to make the West Edmonton Mall a UN World Heritage Site

It might be one of the best known landmarks of Edmonton, but what about in the entire world? At least one woman thinks it is. And she's petitioning the United Nations to designate the 5.3 million square foot mall as a World Heritage Site.

