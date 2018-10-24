Nude Water Park, The CBC Historian, Quilting Punks
We hear from the person building an adult-themed, nude water park in Lake Louise, we talk with a stuffy old man who has listened to every episode of the show, and we travel to Cape Breton to meet a group of youths breaking all the rules of quilting.
Listen to the full episode27:26
This week: We hear from the person building an adult-themed, nude water park in Lake Louise, we talk with a stuffy old man who has listened to every episode of the show, and we travel to Cape Breton to meet a group of youths breaking all the rules of quilting.