Skip to Main Content
Nude Water Park, The CBC Historian, Quilting Punks

Nude Water Park, The CBC Historian, Quilting Punks

We hear from the person building an adult-themed, nude water park in Lake Louise, we talk with a stuffy old man who has listened to every episode of the show, and we travel to Cape Breton to meet a group of youths breaking all the rules of quilting.
CBC Radio ·
Listen to the full episode27:26

This week: We hear from the person building an adult-themed, nude water park in Lake Louise, we talk with a stuffy old man who has listened to every episode of the show, and we travel to Cape Breton to meet a group of youths breaking all the rules of quilting.

More from this episode

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us