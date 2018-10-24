'Punk quilters' tarnish the reputation of Cape Breton's Quilt-A-Thon

After this year's Quilt-A-Thon, the annual quilting festival held in Sydney, was marred by rioting, many were wondering if justice would ever arrive for the instigators. Pat Kelly travels to Nova Scotia to interview the rebellious quilters at the heart of all the controversy.

In a seedy part of town, down a dark hallway in a dingy building, we meet the Reckless Quilters, a group of mischievous youths who are rumoured to be behind all the chaos. When it comes to quilting, they're tearing up the rulebook and stitching it back together in simply outrageous ways.

But will they succeed in breaking down the traditional quilting establishment? Join Pat Kelly and the Reckless Quilters as they stage their final demonstration and challenge the police to finish what they started at Quilt-A-Thon.

Listen to the full story to find out if they succeed.