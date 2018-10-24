Nude waterpark for adults set to open in Lake Louise

Skip to Main Content
The pastoral, idyllic nature of one of western Canada’s most well-known landmarks is set to change dramatically when Splasher’s Pleasure Park opens and upsets the family friendly dynamic the region has enjoyed for years.
The pastoral, idyllic nature of one of western Canada's most well-known landmarks is set to change dramatically when Splasher's Pleasure Park opens and upsets the family friendly dynamic the region has enjoyed for years.

"It's a traditional water park spread over 27-acres," the owner says. "But the twist here is that's it's for adults only. It's a clothing optional park."

When asked about the health hazards presented by an adult navigating a waterslide in the nude, he admitted that some things would need to be different than a traditional waterpark.

"You ride differently to protect yourself," he said.

Listen to the full story to find out how the view from the Fairmont hotel will be transformed forever.

