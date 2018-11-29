SATIRE
New Alberta Accent, Winnipeg Pen Fest, Ontario Running of the Bulls
We look back on all the tourism stories we’ve covered on the show. We hear from an Alberta town creating its own accent, we find out about this year’s International Pen Festival in Winnipeg, and we meet a man who hopes to bring Spain’s running of the bulls to Thunder Bay.
This Is That is an award-winning satirical radio program that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them. Each week, hosts Pat Kelly and Peter Oldring introduce you to the voices and stories that give this country character in this 100% improvised send-up of public radio.
