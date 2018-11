Audio

New Alberta Accent, Winnipeg Pen Fest, Ontario Bull Run

We look back on all the tourism stories we've covered on the show. We hear from an Alberta town creating its own accent, we find out about this year's International Pen Festival in Winnipeg, and we meet a man who hopes to bring Spain's running of the bulls to Thunder Bay.

