Move over Corner Gas, Canada's next big sitcom is set in a pot dispensary

If you're craving more great Canadian television in the mold of Corner Gas and Kim's Convenience, then you're in for a real treat. Pat Kelly sat down with Gary Simmons, the creator of the new sitcom Bud Buddies, to discuss his new show.

