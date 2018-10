Audio

Manitoba town rallies against annual 'Pun Fest'

When the annual Pun Fest descends on the otherwise quiet town of Morden, Manitoba, the population surges from a quaint 8,600 to a raucous 9,100. And with the celebration of puns, comes disdain from residents.

When the annual Pun Fest descends on the otherwise quiet town of Morden, Manitoba, the population surges from a quaint 8,600 to a raucous 9,100. And with the celebration of puns, comes disdain from residents. 8:29

Popular Now Find more popular stories