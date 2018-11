Audio

Man finally emerges from Y2K bunker

Normal Fell hadn't been seen since December of 1999. He disappeared into his homemade bunker before the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve. Like many, he expected the world to fall apart at the beginning of the year 2000, but the only thing that did, was his life.

