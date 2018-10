Audio

Halloween Decorations Ban, Canadian Mispronunciations, Pun Fest Rebellion

This Week: We speak with a woman seeking to ban Halloween decorations, we get a visit from Canada's pronunciation expert, and we visit a small town on the verge of overthrowing their annual Pun Festival.

This Week: We speak with a woman seeking to ban Halloween decorations, we get a visit from Canada's pronunciation expert, and we visit a small town on the verge of overthrowing their annual Pun Festival. 27:41

Popular Now Find more popular stories