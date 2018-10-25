Get your idea on the This Is That Listener Episode

In honour of our final season, we thought we'd invite our loyal audience* to once again submit their story ideas in the form of headlines for a chance at having them turned into a segment on our show.



How it works:

To enter all you have to do is submit the headline for your story idea in the comments section below** or via Twitter using the hashtag #TITHeadlineContest.



Make sure it is 140 characters or less***.



Entries are limited to one per day.



Headline submission ends at 11:59pm ET on Nov. 5, 2018.



Pat and Pete will pick their Top 4 favourite headlines to feature on the show (based on the headline's comedic and satirical merit, and, you know, we won't choose anything that is too close stuff we've done before.)



The stories based on the winning headlines will air on our show the week of Dec 13, 2018. And winners will get a CBC Prize Pack which includes a This Is That t-shirt and This Is That book.



Enter now! Those headlines don't write themselves!



*Unfortunately, this contest is only open to 'Canadian residents over the age of majority.' Sorry US buds!

** E-mail submissions will not be considered.

*** Remember, this is not a script writing contest, this is a headline contest, keep them short!