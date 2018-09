Audio

Classroom Pet Ban, Nose Whistling Champion, Little Buddy App

This week: We learn about a new movement to remove all pets from British Columbia's classrooms, we meet Canada's whistling champion, and we explore the working conditions of app workers. 27:26

