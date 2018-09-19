This is possibly the worst app to ever hit the "gig economy"

As the marketplace for applications becomes increasingly overcrowded, a new Canadian app aims to offer a solution by offering every imaginable service.

Martin Doresy, the CEO of Little Buddy, says that his app can do everything from bringing you food, giving you a ride somewhere, to reading a book for you. The possibilities, according to Doresy, are as endless as your imagination.

But in this documentary, Little Buddy, Big Help, Peter Oldring explores the human cost of this new digital product by following an employee of the company around for a day. What he discovers is startling.

Little Buddy ambassadors are overworked, underpaid, and exhausted from fulfilling the often bizarre desires of the apps numerous customers, Oldring learns. From painting houses, to alphabetizing CDs, to teaching kids to throw a ball, they're asked to do it all.

Listen to the full documentary and experience what life is like for workers in this new digital economy.