BC Parents' Association seeks to ban classroom pets

Citing concerns over distracted students, the British Columbia Parents' Association is seeking to ban all classroom pets in the province.

"We feel that classroom pets present a myriad of problems for students who are trying their best to focus on what they're actually in school for, which is to learn," said Darryl Mills, a member of the association.

They believe that the time and effort going into educating children about classroom pets, teaching them to care and inevitably grieve for them, amounts to wasted time.

So rather than learning to care for animals, Mills would like to see children using classroom time to focus on the skills that will make them employable.

"That is something that you can't do when there's a hamster in a wheel at the back of the classroom pining for the attention of a bunch of fourth graders," he told This Is That.

