BC man wins The Great Canadian Whistling Challenge using his nose

When Freddy Warburton burst onto the whistling scene last year, critics were skeptical of his unconventional approach. But after winning The Great Canadian Whistling Challenge, he's proving his detractors wrong.

The Kamloops born whistler joined This Is That to talk about how his unusual approach led to his winning the contest by impressing a television audience of 3.4 million.

"Traditionalists don't appreciate my type of whistling," said Warburton, who produced the victorious melodies through his nose.

Winning the $20,000 grand prize is declaration that beauty truly is in the ears of the beholder—because it certainly is not in the nose of its producer. He cautions his audience to close their eyes while he performs.

With his winnings, Warburton intends to take his girlfriend to Ottawa. "I've personally never seen the White House so I'm very excited to see that," he said.

Listen to the full story to find out more about Warburton and the emerging nose whistling scene.