Audio

City of Winnipeg overwhelmed by International Pen Festival

When the bid was tendered two years ago, few believed that Winnipeg, Manitoba actually stood a chance of attracting the world's largest celebration of pens. But to great surprise, the city won the coveted contest and has been preparing ever since.

When the bid was tendered two years ago, few believed that Winnipeg, Manitoba actually stood a chance of attracting the world's largest celebration of pens. But to great surprise, the city won the coveted contest and has been preparing ever since. 7:14

Popular Now Find more popular stories