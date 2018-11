Audio

Canadian tries to bring running of the bulls to Thunder Bay

After returning from a trip to Spain, Rudy Parsons came home to Canada with a vision to awaken the spirit of his city. He wanted to recreate the running of the bulls in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

