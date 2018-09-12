Canada's National Dish, Pot Dispensary Sitcom, Drive-Thru Dentist
We speak with a disgruntled politician who believes it’s time for Canada to have a national dish, we meet the creator of Canada’s first-ever comedy series set in a marijuana dispensary, and we talk with the country’s first and only drive-thru dentist.
Listen to the full episode27:26
This week: We speak with a disgruntled politician who believes it's time for Canada to have a national dish, we meet the creator of Canada's first-ever comedy series set in a marijuana dispensary, and we talk with the country's first and only drive-thru dentist.