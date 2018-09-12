World's first drive-thru dentist opens in Medicine Hat

For the past six-months, Medicine Hat's Dr. Roy Link has been shaking things up with his drive-thru dentistry practice. "I'm very busy and I do a lot of things from my car," says Link, "So why can't I fix teeth from a car?"

For Link, drive-thru dentistry is the next logical step in the evolution of medicine. If you can pick up coffee, grab a bite to eat, and do your banking from your car, why not visit your dentist?

"Last week, I did a root canal in Tesla," said Link. "Very impressive car. And a pretty successful procedure."

But critics are concerned that his drive-thru dentistry practice is unsafe and a blemish on Medicine Hat's international reputation. "I think what Dr. Link is doing is a disgrace to our profession," Dr. David Leary, a competing dentist in the area, told This is That.

Link pushes aside the adversity: "We're disrupting oral care in Canada," he said. "The old model just doesn't work. It's not convenient and it's certainly not quick. I think Henry Ford designed the car with dentistry in mind … why else would a seat recline?"

Listen to the full story and join Pat Kelly as he travels to Medicine Hat to witness drive-thru dentistry firsthand.