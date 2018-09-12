Move over Corner Gas, Canada's next big sitcom is set in a pot dispensary

If you're craving more great Canadian television in the mold of Corner Gas and Kim's Convenience, then you're in for a real treat. Pat Kelly sat down with Gary Simmons, the creator of the new sitcom Bud Buddies, to discuss his new show.

"It's a workplace comedy," said Simmons, "And it's about a group of unlikely characters that work in a pot dispensary."

Simmons told This is That that he was inspired by shows that are based in small businesses that have people coming and going from them. And after doing a small amount of research on recreational marijuana, the idea for his new show was born.

But who would be a fan of Bud Buddies?

"If you're somebody who has ever had family, or who has ever had conflict, or lives in Canada, or who has seen something humorous about pot, then this is a story for you," said Simmons.

To hear a few clips (audio only) from the new show, listen to the full story.