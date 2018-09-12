Canada's National Dish is now the Toronto street hot dog

According to Toronto MP Lloyd Jansen, Canada's national dish is now the street hot dog. He was tasked with choosing what food item would represent Canada on the world stage after concerns about the country not having an identifiable dish were raised in Parliament.

"Not having a national food item says that we as Canadians simply cannot come together and agree on our own identity," Jansen told This is That.

So after broad consultations, he selected the street hot dog as Canada's national dish. It's an item that's popular in the jurisdiction he represents, Toronto.

"A hot dog is like our nation. It's all parts of the animal. It's the nose, it's the tail, it's the east coast, it's the west coast, it's the hoof, it's the mane, it's Canada," said Jansen.

"We're made up of so many different things and like this sausage, we all go into it. How a sausage is made is reflective of who we are as a people."

Listen to the full story to find out more about Jansen chose Canada's new national dish.