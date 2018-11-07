Skip to Main Content
Bilingual Dogs, Unfriendly Border Guards, Y2K Bunker Bust

This week we look back at all of our stories that fooled the internet: We hear from a Montreal city councillor about a bylaw requiring all dogs to understand commands in French and English, we learn about a new program that’s training Canadian border guards to be more friendly, and we visit with a man emerging from a bunker he entered in the year 2000.
