Bilingual Dogs, Unfriendly Border Guards, Y2K Bunker Bust
This week we look back at all of our stories that fooled the internet: We hear from a Montreal city councillor about a bylaw requiring all dogs to understand commands in French and English, we learn about a new program that’s training Canadian border guards to be more friendly, and we visit with a man emerging from a bunker he entered in the year 2000.
Listen to the full episode27:26
This week we look back at all of our stories that fooled the internet: We hear from a Montreal city councillor about a bylaw requiring all dogs to understand commands in French and English, we learn about a new program that's training Canadian border guards to be more friendly, and we visit with a man emerging from a bunker he entered in the year 2000.