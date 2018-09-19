Skip to Main Content
BC Parents' Association seeks to ban classroom pets
Audio

BC Parents' Association seeks to ban classroom pets

Citing concerns over distracted students, the British Columbia Parents' Association is seeking to ban all classroom pets in the province.
Citing concerns over distracted students, the British Columbia Parents' Association is seeking to ban all classroom pets in the province. 5:49

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us