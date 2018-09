Audio

BC man wins The Great Canadian Whistling Challenge using his nose

When Freddy Warburton burst onto the whistling scene last year, critics were skeptical of his unconventional approach. But after winning The Great Canadian Whistling Challenge, he's proving his detractors wrong.

